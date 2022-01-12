A man who was allegedly involved in an altercation with law enforcement in December is facing multiple criminal charges.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said 27-year-old Jordan Wagner-Munoz of Stanton made his first appearance in county court on Monday after he was formally charged with felony assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and driving under suspension.
Wagner-Munoz was arrested in December in Stanton by the sheriff’s office after he was reportedly observed driving during suspension. When contacted, Unger said, Wagner-Munoz refused to cooperate and started to resist arrest.
During that struggle, Unger said, Wagner-Munoz allegedly bit a deputy’s wrist and was eventually subdued when other officers arrived on scene. A woman who was also present — 30-year-old Debra Thomsen of Stanton — was charged with obstructing a police officer for her alleged actions during the struggle. Thomsen also made her first court appearance on Monday, Unger said. Both are scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday, Feb. 8.