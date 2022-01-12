A man who was allegedly involved in an altercation with law enforcement in December is facing multiple criminal charges.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said 27-year-old Jordan Wagner-Munoz of Stanton made his first appearance in county court on Monday after he was formally charged with felony assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and driving under suspension.

Wagner-Munoz was arrested in December in Stanton by the sheriff’s office after he was reportedly observed driving during suspension. When contacted, Unger said, Wagner-Munoz refused to cooperate and started to resist arrest.

During that struggle, Unger said, Wagner-Munoz allegedly bit a deputy’s wrist and was eventually subdued when other officers arrived on scene. A woman who was also present — 30-year-old Debra Thomsen of Stanton — was charged with obstructing a police officer for her alleged actions during the struggle. Thomsen also made her first court appearance on Monday, Unger said. Both are scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Tags

In other news

Grants to go toward makerspace, STEAM carts for schools

Grants to go toward makerspace, STEAM carts for schools

The Norfolk Public Schools Foundation has announced the receipt of two grants totaling over $107,000 designated for STEAM enhancements (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) at the middle school and elementary schools.

Pilot rescued from wreckage in LA moments before train hits

Pilot rescued from wreckage in LA moments before train hits

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The pilot of a small plane averted death twice in a span of minutes on Sunday, first when he crash-landed onto railroad tracks, then when Los Angeles police rescued him just before a commuter train smashed into the aircraft.

US announces $308 million in aid for Afghans as crisis grows

US announces $308 million in aid for Afghans as crisis grows

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Tuesday announced $308 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, offering new aid to the country as it edges toward a humanitarian crisis since the Taliban takeover nearly five months ago.