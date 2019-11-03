STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 32-year-old Stanton man for felony sexual assault and child abuse following a lengthy investigation by the sheriff’s office and Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.
Adam Reese was arrested Friday evening on a Stanton County arrest warrant that charges him with three felony counts of first degree sexual assault of a child and one count of child abuse, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
The two victims were juveniles at the time of the assault that occurred years ago at a Stanton residence. Reese was booked on the charges and released from custody after posting cash on a $50,000 bond, the sheriff said.
Reese is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Nov. 26 in Stanton County Court.