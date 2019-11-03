Adam Reese, 32, Stanton
Courtesy photo

STANTON — The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 32-year-old Stanton man for felony sexual assault and child abuse following a lengthy investigation by the sheriff’s office and Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

Adam Reese was arrested Friday evening on a Stanton County arrest warrant that charges him with three felony counts of first degree sexual assault of a child and one count of child abuse, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.

The two victims were juveniles at the time of the assault that occurred years ago at a Stanton residence. Reese was booked on the charges and released from custody after posting cash on a $50,000 bond, the sheriff said.

Reese is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Nov. 26 in Stanton County Court.

Tags

In other news

Gretchen Carlson wants to speak freely about Fox News tenure

Gretchen Carlson wants to speak freely about Fox News tenure

NEW YORK (AP) — When Gretchen Carlson heard that NBC News was considering letting people out of their non-disclosure agreements involving alleged sexual misconduct at the network, she couldn’t help but think of the NDA she signed with Fox News before her departure three years ago.

Trump says whistleblower offer not enough, should testify

Trump says whistleblower offer not enough, should testify

WASHINGTON (AP) — The whistleblower who raised alarms about President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine and touched off the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry is willing to answer written questions submitted by House Republicans, the person’s lawyer says.

In Berlin, quirky reminders linger from East-West divide

In Berlin, quirky reminders linger from East-West divide

BERLIN (AP) — Thirty years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the German capital — divided for decades by bricks and barbed wire — has slowly grown back together. Few visible scars remain other than those intentionally left in place to remind Berliners and tourists of the brutal border that …

Comments disabled.