A Stanton man was arrested on Thursday after he apparently stole several items from a residential property.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of an unlawful entry and theft at a Stanton residence on the east side of town Thursday afternoon, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release. A suspect was identified during an investigation, and it was determined that the suspect had entered the attached garage and took several items of value before leaving the scene on foot.

The suspect was identified as 57-year-old Kenneth Claussen Jr. of Stanton, who was later located in Stanton by the sheriff’s office. Claussen was placed under arrest on suspicion of theft, criminal trespass and obstructing a police officer.

He was booked at the sheriff’s office and is scheduled to appear in court in August, Unger said.

In other news

Flags to be flown at half-staff

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the shooting that took place in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday.

Residents given more time for sidewalk repairs

Saying that 30 days isn't enough time for Norfolk residents to repair their sidewalks, city engineer Steven Rames proposed amending the city code to allow 180 days instead of 30 for a property owner to construct or repair a sidewalk after being told by the city to do so.