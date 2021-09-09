A Stanton man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of theft.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said his office arrested 31-year-old Roosevelt Woodall on Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of theft charges for allegedly stealing alcoholic liquor from a Stanton business.
Because of two prior theft convictions, Woodall’s case has been classified as a felony, and he was jailed pending the setting of a bond.
At the time of the alleged theft, Woodall was out on bond for several alleged offenses, including an attempted assault of a deputy sheriff earlier this year in Stanton and an assault that occurred last weekend at a Stanton apartment.