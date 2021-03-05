STANTON — A 12-year-old girl was flown by medical helicopter from Stanton about 8:45 p.m. Friday after she apparently was stabbed by another girl.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said it appears a 12-year-old girl stabbed another 12-year-old girl in the west city park across from St. Peter’s Catholic Church. The call came in about 8 p.m. and the sheriff’s department responded within a minute or two, he said.
The sheriff and two deputies responded to the scene.
A butcher knife was recovered at the scene and a girl was taken into custody. There is no danger to the public, Unger said.
More information will be released on Saturday