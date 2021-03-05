Medical helicopter

THIS IS the medical helicopter that landed Friday about 8:45 p.m. Friday and took a 12-year-old girl who was stabbed to a Sioux City, Iowa, hospital.

STANTON — A 12-year-old girl was flown by medical helicopter from Stanton about 8:45 p.m. Friday after she apparently was stabbed by another girl.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said it appears a 12-year-old girl stabbed another 12-year-old girl in the west city park across from St. Peter’s Catholic Church. The call came in about 8 p.m. and the sheriff’s department responded within a minute or two, he said.

The sheriff and two deputies responded to the scene.

A butcher knife was recovered at the scene and a girl was taken into custody. There is no danger to the public, Unger said.

More information will be released on Saturday

