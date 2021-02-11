STANTON — A Stanton girl is in critical condition at the hospital after falling down a flight of stairs Wednesday night.
The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a fall down a flight of stairs that critically injured a 4-year-old girl at a Stanton residence, said Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release.
A 911 call was received just before 9:30 p.m. According to the call, the girl had fallen and was not breathing. The sheriff and three deputies arrived within one minute of the call, Unger said, and found her barely breathing and unconscious.
The girl was stabilized and treated until EMS arrived, and she was later transported to Faith Regional Health Services by the Norfolk Rescue Division. The child was later transferred to an Omaha hospital were she was undergoing surgery for a head injury, according to a release.