Tobiah Powell grew up visiting his grandparents’ 100-year-old family farm near Stanton.
Now an up-and-coming filmmaker, Powell has used the setting as a source of inspiration for a film script that honors the legacy of the farm and the town.
“Stanton” will make its debut at Norfolk 7 Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 10. The film is set on the family farm. Powell and his wife, Maribel, wrote, directed and produced it alongside Powell’s brother, Trevor Powell of Omaha.
The story is about a musician who lives alone on a Nebraska farm.
“(He) must face his past in the small town of Stanton, searching for the man who nearly kills his beloved dog but ends up finding something that changes his life forever,” Powell said.
Powell began his career in film in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and has worked with film legends such as Tom Hanks, Ed Helms and Eric Roberts. For his first independently produced film, “Fettered,” Powell was nominated for best director and best first-time filmmaker.
During the early days of writing the script for “Stanton,” Powell was cast in a low-budget film starring Roberts. During his time on that set, he was inspired again to push the envelope by securing a star for the film. In an exhaustive effort to reach the right person, Christian rapper and singer Wande was moved by the script and agreed to sign on to the film.
Powell said he desired authenticity for his work and began casting area acting talent for the film. He began making connections within Norfolk’s community theater group to fill the roles in the film and recruit a crew to help with production. He had difficulty finding the right actor to fill the role of the main character.
Norfolk resident Bob Pratt was discovered through Powell’s connections with the theater community and a long social media search going back 10 years. The main cast also includes Natalie Garden, Lonn Atwood, Nathan Ferry, Jacque Polak, John Rath and Ashley Brown.
With most of his cast, crew and locations lined up, Powell was ready to make his movie in Nebraska. Powell and his wife quit their jobs in New Mexico and packed their bags for the Powell farm in Stanton.
Production began on May 14, 2022. Powell solicited much help from the community to shoot in various locations around Northeast Nebraska, including the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office. Wande joined the cast for four days of shooting and enjoyed her time in Norfolk. Production continued through the spring and part of summer, concluding in July 2022.
The Powells put their life savings, careers, time and resources into completing the film. With limited resources to return to their home in New Mexico, they decided to make their way in Nebraska and moved to Omaha, where the film was edited with Powell’s brother at the helm.
The movie “Stanton” is a family and community film.
“I hope the audience is reminded of the importance of family, and that sometimes the right thing to do is the hardest thing and in those moments we must build up the courage to do the right thing no matter how hard it is,” Powell said.
Powell said he hopes for the film to impact as many people as it can, whether it be through a prolonged theater run or eventually a digital release.
“I’ll continue putting all I have into this project,” he said.
In addition to the community, Powell’s parents and current farm owners, Nathan and Kimberly Powell, helped with access to their house and farm for filming.
“The support and work put in by the Norfolk community with cast and crew members and locations were a key part of the production,” Powell said. “The movie “Stanton” is centered around family and community.”
“Stanton” is set to make its premiere at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.on Sunday, Sept. 10. Tickets may be purchased on the CEC Theatres website.