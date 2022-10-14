Amid a time in which there is growing difficulty for Stanton Fire and Rescue in responding to medical emergencies, the department’s chief said there is more to the issue than what the Stanton County sheriff has described as “hard feelings.”
County and city officials earlier this week agreed to meet about the challenges that have forced the department to lean more heavily on the Norfolk Fire Division for mutual aid.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, who spent 26 years with the department before his departure in 2018, acknowledged Tuesday that he and the fire and rescue department have been at odds since his exodus, in part due to disagreements about reimbursements and leadership roles.
Unger suggested that the department needed to “put personal feelings aside” and allow him and other certified EMTs to assist with rescue calls, thus affording the patients in the department’s jurisdiction a more timely response while cutting into the number of calls responded to by Norfolk, about 13 miles away.
Stanton Fire Chief Kory Krutz said many members of the department are at a crossroads with Unger for several reasons, which Krutz said he wouldn’t delve into right away because of legal purposes. He did acknowledge that it would be “very, very tough to forget what’s been done.”
Krutz defended the department’s ability to respond to rescue calls, saying that many members work outside Stanton and are often unable to respond to calls, while others who work in Stanton have jobs that don’t always allow them to leave at a moment’s notice.
The chief also said the department — similar to many volunteer fire and rescue agencies — has experienced difficulty in hiring people. Stanton Fire and Rescue has around 24 volunteers, Krutz said, a number that has shrunk over the years.
The department has held meetings about how to recruit new members, but there aren’t enough young people — those in their 20s and 30s — willing to volunteer, Krutz said. The average age among volunteer fire and rescue personnel in rural departments across the state, he said, is 45.
Unger also has said that he and multiple deputies with the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office are willing to be on the fire and rescue department’s roster and answer calls as needed. The sheriff suggested that the department allow certified EMTs to be on the department’s roster without being members.
Krutz said nobody with the sheriff’s office has shown up to fire and rescue meetings and requested to be on the rescue squad. Additionally, Krutz said he had spoken with multiple deputies in person who said they would prefer not to be on the squad because of work conflicts.
Krutz said he had spoken with state officials and medical directors, and the general consensus has been that having EMTs on the roster but not as members of the department is not ideal.
“You’re talking about someone essentially being a freelancer,” he said.
In September, Stanton received 17 rescue calls, nine of which ended up being canceled or required a lift assist because someone fell, Krutz said. The remaining eight patients needed to be transported to the hospital, he said. Stanton transported four of those patients, Norfolk the other four.
Krutz said he has visited with Norfolk Fire Chief Tim Wragge about mutual aid between the two departments. The fear, he said, is overburdening Norfolk’s rescue squad with calls.
Wragge said many volunteer fire departments are actively struggling with hiring and retaining enough staff to respond to every call. Norfolk’s fire chief did say that his department recently has been requested for mutual aid in Stanton’s jurisdiction more than any of the jurisdictions that Norfolk partners with. Most of Norfolk’s mutual aid calls to Stanton are during the day while most of Stanton’s volunteers are at work, Wragge said.
Another reason Norfolk provides mutual aid to Stanton more than to other departments, Wragge said, is partly because there are no towns between Norfolk and Stanton, whereas a department like Meadow Grove has Battle Creek between itself and Norfolk to provide mutual aid.
Wragge said Pilger occasionally covers some of Stanton’s rescue calls, although Pilger also has experienced challenges with not having enough personnel, making Norfolk the go-to option for helping Stanton.
Norfolk and several other area departments also are running into record-high amounts of rescue calls this year, Wragge said. The spike in calls can be attributed, at least in part, to lingering cases of COVID, as well as increased calls related to mental illness and substance abuse, he said.
Further, Wragge said, improvements in geriatrics have allowed more people in the elderly population to live at home instead of in nursing homes, resulting in more in-home slips and falls that rescue personnel respond to.
Norfolk has been fortunate in that it has been able to hire qualified young candidates despite applicant pools that have shrunk from 20 people in years past to as few as five recently, Wragge said. Norfolk has been able to maintain a full staff of fire and rescue personnel, but Wragge, who also is on Battle Creek’s volunteer fire department, knows about the struggles that rural departments deal with.
“It’s one thing for it to be a full-time job with benefits, and it’s another to volunteer on top of schedules that seem to get busier and busier,” Wragge said.