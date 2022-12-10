The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Woodland Park woman on Thursday on suspicion of a felony drug charge.
About 8:40 p.m., the sheriff’s office had contact with a vehicle in Stanton that had been driving erratically with poor road conditions, said Sheriff Mike Unger. The lone driver, Mindi Tabares, 46, of Woodland Park was allegedly found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Tabares was taken into custody and jailed pending the posting of bond, Unger said.