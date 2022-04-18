Two Omahans were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of driving and drug violations.
About 3 a.m. Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a westbound car on Highway 275 north of Stanton on suspicion of speeding and a window tint violation, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release.
The driver was found to have a revoked license requiring an interlock, which he did not have, Unger said. Billy Russell II, 31, of Omaha was booked on suspicion of felony driving under suspension, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A woman, 33-year-old Carissa Knapp of Omaha, was allegedly found in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. She was booked on the felony drug charge, Unger said, and both were jailed pending the posting of bond.