STANTON — Because of the ongoing concerns regarding the coronavirus and in the interest of protecting the public and county employees, the Stanton County board of commissioners has suspended public access to the courthouse and county buildings except by limited appointment only for at least two weeks.
The suspended procedures went into effect Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Restrictions will be revisited at a special meeting on Tuesday, April 7, at 9 a.m.
Individuals are asked to contact the office they wish to visit to see if access is allowed. Stanton County encourages the use of mail, email and the drop box in the south parking lot of the courthouse.
For further resources, visit the Stanton County website at co.stanton.ne.us or the Nebraska Association of Counties’ website at www.nacone.org.