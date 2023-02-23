A large party was busted in Stanton County on Wednesday and resulted in several people receiving citations.

Late Wednesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a loud party complaint at 103 Cottage Drive in Woodland Park, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger. It was determined by authorities that an underage alcohol party was taking place.

Occupants from the residence refused to answer the door and did not cooperate, Unger said. A search warrant then was applied for and received by the sheriff’s office.

The warrant was served, and entry into the residence was undertaken. Unger said 24 minors were issued citations for minor in possession or consumption of alcohol, and the three residents of the house were cited for aiding and abetting MIP.

One minor was taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by ambulance for severe intoxication, the sheriff said.

A large cache of alcoholic liquor and liquor products were located inside the house. The Nebraska State Patrol assisted the sheriff’s office.

Tags

In other news

Putin raises tension on Ukraine, suspends START nuclear pact

Putin raises tension on Ukraine, suspends START nuclear pact

Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended Moscow’s participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States, announcing the move Tuesday in a bitter speech where he made clear he would not change his strategy in the war in Ukraine.

IS attacks on Syria truffle hunters are deadliest in a year

IS attacks on Syria truffle hunters are deadliest in a year

BEIRUT (AP) — The Islamic State group has carried out its deadliest attacks in more than a year, killing dozens of civilians and security officers in the deserts of central Syria, even as people of northern Syria have been digging out of the wreckage from the region’s devastating earthquake.

Northeast's Big Read program set for kickoff

Northeast's Big Read program set for kickoff

Northeast Community College will launch its National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Big Read program exploring Rebekah Taussig’s book “Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body” this week.

11 states consider 'right to repair' for farming equipment

11 states consider 'right to repair' for farming equipment

DENVER (AP) — On Colorado’s northeastern plains, where the pencil-straight horizon divides golden fields and blue sky, Danny Wood scrambles to plant and harvest proso millet, dryland corn and winter wheat in short, seasonal windows. That is until his high-tech Steiger 370 tractor conks out.