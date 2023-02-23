A large party was busted in Stanton County on Wednesday and resulted in several people receiving citations.
Late Wednesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a loud party complaint at 103 Cottage Drive in Woodland Park, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger. It was determined by authorities that an underage alcohol party was taking place.
Occupants from the residence refused to answer the door and did not cooperate, Unger said. A search warrant then was applied for and received by the sheriff’s office.
The warrant was served, and entry into the residence was undertaken. Unger said 24 minors were issued citations for minor in possession or consumption of alcohol, and the three residents of the house were cited for aiding and abetting MIP.
One minor was taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by ambulance for severe intoxication, the sheriff said.
A large cache of alcoholic liquor and liquor products were located inside the house. The Nebraska State Patrol assisted the sheriff’s office.