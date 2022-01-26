Some people are in the right place at the right time and know what to do.
That could be said of Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, who recently received his fourth “Code Save” award as an EMT, along with several other life-saving awards during his long career of public service.
Unger was recognized by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services with a CPR “Code Save” for his actions on Oct. 16 in Stanton. Unger was at home when he monitored a rescue call of a man not breathing at a residence in Stanton. Unger arrived on scene within a minute, and the man who was in distress had begun to breathe again.
Within a few minutes, the man again collapsed and had no pulse and was not breathing. Unger immediately began chest compressions and was able to reestablish a pulse and breathing before local EMS arrived. The victim then was transported to the hospital by Stanton Fire/Rescue and was later able to return home.
Also on Nov. 19, Unger was dispatched from his home to an emergency call of a man not breathing at a residence north of Stanton due to Stanton Rescue being unable to respond. Unger arrived and assisted in performing CPR on the nonbreathing man until Norfolk Rescue arrived and transported him to the hospital. This man also survived and returned home after several days in the hospital.
Unger serves as an EMT with Pilger Fire and Rescue.