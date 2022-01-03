The number of arrests and citations in Stanton County increased again in 2021.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said that last year, arrests and citations by the sheriff’s office were up 20%. In 2020, the department’s arrests and citations had increased more than 127% compared to a five-year span from 2015 to 2019.
Most of the increase was due to more traffic citations issued, Unger said, but criminal offenses also were up. As of Monday, Stanton County had the second most active criminal cases filed in both the county and district courts of the Seventh Judicial District that encompasses seven counties in Northeast Nebraska. Only Madison County has more filings in both courts.
The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office strives to be proactive in its approach to traffic enforcement and criminal violations, Unger said, especially with public safety and drug offenses.