The law enforcement contract for police services has been renewed between the City of Stanton and Stanton County until 2027 for about $110,000 annually.

The contract will affect the City of Stanton 911 and dispatching services, said Mike Unger, Stanton County sheriff. The contract with the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office has been in effect since the disbanding of the Stanton Police Department in 1995.

The sheriff’s office provides full-service law enforcement to the city with 24-hour coverage, 365 days a year. Numerous other second-class cities and villages in the state also contract their police services with local sheriff’s offices.

Unger said several cities of similar size to Stanton in Northeast Nebraska also contract and pay considerably more in yearly cost than Stanton County residents. The contract is a cost-saving benefit to the county’s citizens, he said.

WSC Senior Portfolio Review spotlights graphic design majors

Humanities Nebraska speaker to appear

Consumption tax to 'level the playing field'

