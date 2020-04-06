A man in his 60s with no underlying medical conditions is the first confirmed COVID-19 in Stanton County.
According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department’s Facebook page late Monday afternoon, the point of exposure has no obvious origin. As a result, it has been deemed community spread.
As cases continue to rise, the health department said the most important public message is that exposures are possible now anytime residents leave their home. For this reason, each person must assume the personal responsibility for protecting himself or herself from exposure by social distancing and staying home.
Locations will no longer be listed unless a high-risk exposure in a high-risk setting has been identified — such as a long-term care facility, jail or apartment complex.
The department’s post states that COVID-19 is present in all of the communities and residents should conduct themselves accordingly.
For confirmed cases, the employer and relevant coworkers are directly contacted by public health officials for directions and next steps. Other contacts, such as household members or other visitors in the home, are contacted directly by public health officials to notify them of their exposure and directions for next steps. If a patient is exposed at a health care facility where a COVID-19 patient has visited, the health care facility will directly contact the exposed patient and staff members.
From this point forward, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department indicates that it will post testing updates and results periodically, but specifics on each case investigation will not occur unless there is a large-scale exposure in a high-risk setting.
The district encompasses Stanton, Madison, Burt and Cuming counties.