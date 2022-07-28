STANTON — There will be no shortage in its usual host of motorsport events, but this year’s Stanton County Fair also hopes to draw visitors to its grounds through a multitude of alternatives.
Despite its small size, Stanton County aims to punch above its weight and prove its fair is more than just a one-trick pony. Running Tuesday, Aug. 2, to Sunday, Aug. 7, with wine tastings, cornhole tournaments and kid-friendly fun to supplement a tractor pull and demolition derby, the fair will offer excitement for every age group, largely for little to no cost.
The fair’s primary attraction will be the Stanton Smackdown; a competitive demolition derby at the grandstands where two-man teams will compete in a metal-on-metal clash to determine the winner of an $8,000 grand prize.
“Our derby’s always our main draw,” said Andrew Hoehne, one of the event’s coordinators. “You’re right on the track; it’s high energy, high entertainment.”
The derby, which will start on Friday, Aug. 5, and run through Saturday, Aug. 6, starts at 7 both nights with an entry fee. Luckily for visitors to the fair with other interests, there are also plenty of other activities to enjoy free of charge.
For a more-relaxed atmosphere, a wine-tasting event from 6 p.m.. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, will allow adult fairgoers to sample from a handful of vineyards from across the state while browsing from a selection of clothing boutiques.
A staple of the Nebraska county fair, Stanton County’s “Out of the Field” tractor pull will start at 6 p.m. Thursday and is free for spectators, although participants will pay an entry fee.
The afternoon hours leading up to the closing night of Stanton Smackdown will provide plenty to do for the fair’s youths, with “Kids’ Day” running from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday with no admission fee required. Opening with a magical act from Omaha’s “Amazing Arthur,” the seven-hour bonanza also will include face painting, an inflatable midway, a gaming trailer and even a kid-sized tractor pull.
“We really, really push ‘Kids’ Day,’ ” Hoehne said.
Although there will be plenty of play for them, the fair also will showcase plenty of the local youths’ work, with various 4-H showings running throughout the five-day festival, including food and flowers on Tuesday, horses, sheep, rabbits and more on Thursday, cattle and swine on Friday, a fashion show on Saturday and various other exhibits and shows through the week.
One of the fair’s final events, the Stanton County Car Show, will be at noon on Sunday due east of the Community Building, showcasing a selection of community-entered cars, motorcycles and trucks, with judges awarding various awards such as Best Car, Best Motorcycle and Best Original Vehicle. Check-in will start at 10 a.m., with judge deliberation beginning at 1 p.m.
Despite its wide selection of events, Stanton County supports a relatively small population of just under 6,000 residents.
Hoehne credited the teamwork of the events’ coordinators for the fair’s ability to field such a large-scale gathering despite that fact.
“Population-wise, we’re one of the smaller fairs, but we can plan big events.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
For questions or to learn more about the fair, contact the fair office at 402-439-2003.