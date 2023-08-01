Stanton County Fair to kick off Tuesday afternoon

STANTON — Stanton County residents and area visitors are invited to attend the Stanton County Fair beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1, and running through Sunday, Aug. 6. This year’s fair will feature a 4-H livestock show, open class food and crafts exhibits, a car show, clothing, gifts and plenty of vendors on hand offering food and drink options. For younger attendees, look for bounce houses, face painting and magicians.

Perhaps the most notable even of the week will be the fourth annual Stanton Smackdown auto demolition derby on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4-5, at the fair. The smackdown is one of the largest demotion derby events in the state.

This year, the winner of the derby’s light weld class will receive $8,000.

Fair festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Food vendors will be on hand Wednesday through Sunday.

Other events to watch for during the week will be:

— Out of the Field tractor pull at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

— Wine tasting from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday.

— Kiddie tractor pull on Friday at 1 p.m.

— Stanton horse show at noon on Saturday.

The fair will conclude with a church service at 9:30 a.m. followed by a fashion show and 4-H auction at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The fairgrounds are located in Stanton on Sixth Street.

* * *

Want to learn more?

For a complete schedule or for event pricing, visit http://www.stantoncofair.com/schedule.html.

