The Stanton County Fair returns this Wednesday, Aug. 4, to Sunday, Aug. 8, with all its usual events.
Some of the main events this year include a tractor pull on Wednesday, an ATV rodeo and wine tasting event on Thursday, the livestock show on Friday, kids events on Saturday and the Demo Derby on Friday and Saturday nights.
“Our biggest event is always the derby. It’s kind of what our fair has become known for. We’ve got cars coming from like six different states for this team show,” said Tom Schellpeper, president of the fair board. “When they did the registration for it, it sold out in 36 minutes. We had cars as far away as Canada trying to get in.”
And the derby is becoming bigger each year, Schellpeper said.
“It’s a well-known show,” he said. “Last year it was voted third in the Midwest by the drivers.”
There’s no carnival at the fair, Schellpeper said.
“Being one of the smaller fairs in the area, the smaller carnivals are getting really hard to come by,” he said. “There’s been two around this area in the past three years that have sold out.”
But Schellpeper said he hopes all the other activities on Saturday afternoon will make up for the lack of a carnival.
“We’ve decided this year we’re going to try this other way. I know it’s not ideal, it’s not a full-fledged carnival, but money-wise we just can’t make it fly,” he said. “Hopefully we can get enough other activities involved to make it up for the kids.”
Saturday afternoon’s activities include the magician the Amazing Arthur, arcade games, inflatables, face painting, putt-putt golf, Real Reptiles and a horse show “play day.”
So far, all the planning for the fair has gone smoothly, Schellpeper said.
“Knock on wood, we really haven’t run into any issues this year, yet,” he said.
Although not severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Stanton County Fair had to cancel its beer garden, most of its 4-H events, practice social distancing and focus on sanitation last year, Schellpeper said.
“We were lucky. We were late enough in the season where we were able to have somewhat of a full fair,” Schellpeper said. “Our 4-H activities were pretty short, but as far as the fair itself, we actually were able to have most of our events and had just tremendous crowds.”
Though hard work, the precautions seem to have paid off, he said.
“It was a never-ending process last year, the cleaning and all that. It paid off,” Schellpeper said. “Because in Northeast Nebraska after the three or four county fairs that actually did go off, there was no notable increase in cases.”
The fair will continue to direct foot traffic this year with signs and markings, as it made things run smoother, Schellpeper said.
“It kept things organized and made the lines run smoother,” he said. “At least there was one little bit of shining light that came out of last year.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
For the full schedule of events, go to http://stantoncountyfair.com/new-schedule