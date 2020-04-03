The Stanton County Courthouse is now closed to the public. It is one of a growing number of courthouses to take the action.
The Stanton County board of commissioners issued a resolution Friday ending all public access to courthouse except for emergencies.
The courts will be accessed by telephone or other electronic means as authorized by the district court, the resolution said. The resolution is effective immediately.
Also this week, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that the state’s eighth COVID-19 related directed health measure (DHM), which includes Antelope, Arthur, Boyd, Brown, Cherry, Holt, Hooker, Keya Paha, Knox, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Pierce, Rock and Thomas counties. It will last until May 11 unless renewed.
Under this new DHM, schools statewide are directed to operate without students in their buildings through May 31. Extracurricular activities also are canceled statewide. This restriction does not apply to school staff working in school buildings.
The quarantine measures are for individuals who are COVID-19 positive or develop fever, sudden onset of a dry cough or sudden onset of shortness of breath without provocation (such as walking up stairs, running, choking, etc.). This excludes those with seasonal allergies, COPD or other diagnoses that may produce respiratory symptoms.
Additionally, the directive doesn’t apply to patients who have an alternative non-COVID-19 diagnosis from a health care provider. These patients should follow the treatment and guidance provided by their health care provider for such conditions.
The state-issued DHM now applies to 56 counties in Nebraska.