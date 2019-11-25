Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT REGION TODAY AND TONIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 7 TO 10 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY BY THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR NEAR BLIZZARD CONDITIONS THIS EVENING. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE EVENING AND WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW WILL SPREAD ACROSS NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, BECOMING HEAVY AROUND NOON. PERIODS OF HEAVY SNOW ARE EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&