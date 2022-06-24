The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District’s 2023 fiscal year budget will include a salary increase of 8% for staff after action taken Thursday evening by the board of directors.
The board voted 13-1 to approve the executive board’s salary recommendation.
Board member Scott Clausen said the increase “seems like a lot” and cast the lone vote against it.
Board member Jerry Allemann said that, as has been the practice for about eight years, the salary increase was based on the consumer price index (CPI), which rose more than 8% in the past year. He said an 8% increase sounds like a lot but added that a lot of places were giving 3% raises every year.
General manager Mike Sousek said district salary increases based on the CPI the past five to six years were 1% to 1.5%.
“We were using this (CPI) when it was 1% and this year it is 8%,” Sousek said. “Maybe we need to make a change in how we go about this if we want to flat line it or level it out more evenly.”
Board chairman Mark Hall said the challenge for the LENRD’s 2023 budget is that it is getting hit twice, once with the CPI and once with health insurance rates for employees that are also increasing.
Board member Bob Noonan agreed that the salary bump is high but said it is important for the district to do what it can to retain the good staff it has in today’s competitive job market.
The wage and insurance package will be part of the new budget that is being prepared. Sousek said he’s not predicting an increase in the property tax request, adding that a reduction might be possible.
The LENRD staff is planning its first budget workshop for Thursday, July 14, before that evening’s Committee of the Whole meeting.
Willow Creek well project cost increase
An update from LENRD projects manager Curt Becker on the Willow Creek Artesian Pressure Mitigation Project indicated that the cost to drill two high-capacity production wells would cost considerably more than expected. The wells are needed to help reduce the water pressure coming from the aquifer below the dam.
Last fall the LENRD board approved a bid with Dietz Well for $95,510 to complete the project. Becker said Dietz had been unsuccessful in its attempts to drill the wells and the LENRD is working with HDR Engineering to find another well driller.
Sousek said HDR had located a firm in Colorado, two in Minnesota and possibly two or three others that have the equipment needed for the job. He said one “rough cost estimate” for the job is just over $600,000. Most of that cost, he added, was to get the equipment to the dam and back home.
The board authorized Sousek to negotiate with the well drillers to see which one could do the work for the least amount of money and to have board chairman Mark Hall sign the contract so the project could move forward.
“We should see some decline in the aquifer just from the irrigation wells being run,” Sousek said. “And if we can get a rig out there sooner than later, that's going to benefit us.”
Logan East Rural Water Updates
Logan East Rural Water System customers will pay 5% more for their water beginning in January 2023 after the LENRD board approved the advisory committee’s recommended rate increase. Shawn Blahak, manager of the Logan East Rural Water System, was present to discuss projects in that district.
The LENRD also voted to have Sargent Irrigation replace the casting liner, screens and pumping parts on Logan East’s well 3 at a maximum cost of $165,000, with the work to be done this fall.
The LENRD board also approved a land purchase agreement for a 1-acre site for a new pumping well for the LERWS. The price being offered for the site is $60,000.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors met Thursday evening at 1508 Square Turn Blvd. in Norfolk.
Board members present: Mark Hall, Bob Noonan, Roger Gustafson, Kurt Janke, Matt Steffen, Jerry Allemann, Gary Loftis, Anthony Wisnieski, Scott Clausen, Jay Reikofski, Dennis Schultz, Rod Zohner, Scott McHenry and Joel Hansen.
Board members absent: Chad Korth (excused).
Others in attendance: NRD staff, six members of the public, one media representative.
Meeting lasted 1 hour, 50 minutes, not including a 20-minute finance subcommittee meeting that preceded the board meeting.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved the finance subcommittee recommendations, including Lower Elkhorn NRD income of $1,361,545 and expenses of $539,489; Logan East Rural Water System income of $74,494 and expenses of $33,675; and Wau-Col Water System income of $8,684 and expenses of $6,650.
— Voted 14-0 to approve an amendment to the interlocal agreement with the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission to authorize the district’s contribution of $19,550 for repairs that were needed at Willow Creek Reservoir after the 2019 flood.
— Voted 14-0 to approve the resolution and participation agreement to update the employee retirement plans as required by the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts.
— During the meeting, Lisa Lauver introduced herself to the board. She is the new Bazile Groundwater Management Area coordinator. LENRD general manager Mike Sousek said Lauver is one of two new full-time staff members. The other is Tyler Warren, who will be the parks superintendent beginning Monday, June 27.
— The board learned that the LENRD planted 23,000 trees this spring and sold 64,000 trees. The LENRD paid out $14,022 in cost-share for conservation tree planting programs, and another $94,210 in cost-share was paid out by the Nebraska Soil & Water Conservation Program.
— Heard from LENRD board member Gary Loftis that the Nebraska Loess Hills RC&D Board of Directors has decided not to hold a scrap tire collection in 2022 but that it is looking for ways to help promote and assist with a collection if a city or county is interested in sponsoring a collection in 2023.