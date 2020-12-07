Norfolk police NDN
Daily News archive

A Norfolk man died in an apparent stabbing inside an apartment in a north-central Norfolk neighborhood early Monday morning.

Just after midnight Monday, Norfolk police and rescue authorities responded to the stabbing and found the body of Roger Saul, 41.

Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said in a press release that officers determined that the victim had died at the scene, which was confirmed by Norfolk Fire and Rescue.

According to the press release, a witness said Saul and Latessa Thomas, 24, of Niobrara were both at the residence and began arguing.

The argument resulted in Thomas grabbing a knife from the kitchen and threatening Saul with it, Bauer said. She then allegedly stabbed Saul in the neck and left the residence.

A few hours later, Norfolk officers located Thomas in the 1400 block of Country Club Road and placed her under arrest on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Saul’s family has been notified, and Bauer said there are no other suspects or threats to the community.

Thomas was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Faith Regional receives antibody therapy for outpatient treatment

Faith Regional receives antibody therapy for outpatient treatment

As communities throughout the state and here in Northeast Nebraska continue to see significant increases in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk is one of the hospitals across the nation receiving monoclonal antibody therapy drugs used for outpa…

+2
What has Japanese space mission accomplished?

What has Japanese space mission accomplished?

TOKYO (AP) — A small capsule containing asteroid soil samples that was dropped from 136,700 miles in space by Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft landed as planned in the Australian Outback on Sunday. After a preliminary inspection, it will be flown to Japan for research. The extremely high precisi…

California monolith pops up after finds in Utah, Romania

California monolith pops up after finds in Utah, Romania

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Days after the discovery and swift disappearance of two shining metal monoliths half a world apart, another towering structure has popped up and then quickly vanished, this time from the pinnacle of a trail in California.

10 area schools to compete at state one-act

10 area schools to compete at state one-act

The NSAA State Play Production Championships will once again be hosted at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and running through 7:30 p.m. Friday. While there were no qualifying Northeast Nebraska schools in Class A, there are 10 area schools that will be …