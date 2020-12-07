A Norfolk man died in an apparent stabbing inside an apartment in a north-central Norfolk neighborhood early Monday morning.
Just after midnight Monday, Norfolk police and rescue authorities responded to the stabbing and found the body of Roger Saul, 41.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said in a press release that officers determined that the victim had died at the scene, which was confirmed by Norfolk Fire and Rescue.
According to the press release, a witness said Saul and Latessa Thomas, 24, of Niobrara were both at the residence and began arguing.
The argument resulted in Thomas grabbing a knife from the kitchen and threatening Saul with it, Bauer said. She then allegedly stabbed Saul in the neck and left the residence.
A few hours later, Norfolk officers located Thomas in the 1400 block of Country Club Road and placed her under arrest on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
Saul’s family has been notified, and Bauer said there are no other suspects or threats to the community.
Thomas was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.