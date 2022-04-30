The city’s oldest church has plans to grow its school.
Over the weekend, St. Paul Lutheran Church and School in Norfolk announced plans for a capital fund drive to its members.
The campaign, called “Pride in Our Past — Faith in Our Future,” aims to raise the funds required to address plans to build a new gymnasium, a new early childhood learning center, a new commons area and cafeteria area and to remodel and update current facilities.
“Our school has seen growth over the last 15 years or so,” said St. Paul school principal Aaron Markgraf. “We used to be completely populated only by children who were members of our church. That changed when the principal at the time decided it was time to open our doors to the community. I would say we’re all very happy that decision was made.”
Markgraf said the number of students at the school had more than doubled in the time since that decision was made. It now serves more than 80 children, and the church sees its preschool as a huge “potential feeder” into the school, he said.
“We hope that the improvements to our preschool program that we’re making by adding full-day options and improving our facilities will only help that program grow and succeed,” he said.
The new early childhood learning center will accommodate preschool-age children and have a capacity for about 80 children, which Markgraf said he doesn’t anticipate will be filled immediately. But St. Paul School is not expanding the facility into a child care center for those ages infant to preschool, he added.
“We would love for our new early childhood center to service children from infant through preschool age. However, we’re seeing around our community and around the country that staffing is a huge issue for these kinds of centers. Our plan is to keep that new building strictly for preschool to begin and really bolster that program.”
A minimum goal of $1.6 million has been set for the fundraising effort, which with the $400,000 already in hand for this project, will provide $2 million for the proposed project or half of its total cost.
The campaign officially will commence with a special kickoff celebration scheduled for Sunday, May 8, and will culminate on commitment weekend on Sunday, June 26.
Walsh & Associates, Church Capital Campaign Specialists, a Burnsville, Minnesota-based fundraising consulting firm, is providing campaign advice and assistance.
St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church has been a part of the Norfolk community since 1866. The school dates back to 1867.
The Rev. Paul Hirsch, pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church, said he’s excited for the project as it is needed to provide for education “the way it is done today.” And, he added, the school is open to accommodate not only St. Paul members, but anyone in the community who wants to raise their children with a Jesus-based education.
“We just need to update facilities to improve our education. ... to keep up with the times and make sure the basic subjects are covered and, most importantly, that we’re teaching Jesus to our students and offering that same education to the community, as well,” he said.