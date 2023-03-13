WISNER — In 1987, when area leprechauns were trying on their running shoes, Mary Lou Beeson signed up for Wisner’s initial Leprechaun Run.
She’s been running in it ever since, and this year she’ll have a chance to do so once more.
A 5-mile, 5K and 2-mile race make up this year’s run, coinciding with Wisner’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Saturday, March 18.
The noon race will begin and finish at the Wisner Fire Hall at 1055 Avenue D. The race follows a flat, out-and-back course over the scenic Elkhorn River bridge. Runners may register the day of the race from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m.
“We are encouraging everyone to take part,” said Alexis McClure, “because the money raised will go to the Wisner Fire and Rescue.”
Wisner is fortunate to have the volunteers it does, she said, who assist with the event and work to keep participants safe.
Along with the fun run, Wisner will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with its annual parade. This year the theme is “Shamrock Shenanigans.”
The 3 p.m. parade once again will run down Wisner’s Main Street. Registrations will be taken at the city auditorium after 1 p.m. on Saturday.
A full slate of activities will round out the remainder of the celebration. At 9 a.m., the Wisner-Pilger FFA labor auction will take place at Wisner-Pilger Elementary School.
Bidders are given the opportunity to hire young FFA members for the day. Breakfast is available during the auction, plus the Cuming County Feeders will be serving steak sandwiches on Main Street.
If attendees are looking for a traditional Irish meal, that can be found at the Wisner VFW, also on Wisner’s Main Street. A menu of corned beef and cabbage and Reuben sandwiches will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
At noon, the Wisner Senior Center will host a 1 p.m. pitch tournament. All ages are invited to play, with registration at noon
Sign-up from 11:30 a.m. to noon will jump-start a car rally. Drivers are asked to meet at the Wisner fire hall before they are given clues to follow wherever the clues lead them.
The Wisner Heritage Museum will be open for viewing from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum is located at 512 Avenue E and is featuring a new display.
The family of the late doctors, Ira and Grace DeWalt, has donated the medical equipment utilized by the osteopaths who served the Wisner community from 1924 through 1945.
Bouncy houses will be set up at the Wisner Auditorium for fourth grade students and younger from noon to 3 p.m. Following the parade, from 4 to 7 p.m., fifth through eighth graders are invited to enjoy games at the auditorium.
Closing off the day’s activities is a dance at Bru’s Package and Lounge. Classic songs will be performed from 7 to 11 p.m. by Hwy 6, four vocalists backed up by saxophone, keyboard, harmonica, mandolin, guitars, bass and drums.