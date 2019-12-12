A Norfolk tradition began anew at the Johnny Carson Theatre on Wednesday: the state play production championships.
Large contingents came from some of the state’s smallest schools, as Class D1 and Class D2 performed.
O’Neill St. Mary’s High School took home the Class D2 championship after performing “These Shining Lives.” The play told the story of four women who worked at a watch factory in the 1920s.
With spot lighting and chilling monologues, the women recounted the struggle of working for a company that doesn’t care for their health, even when they all get radium poisoning from painting clocks.
Co-director Christina Spader said when she first read the play, she couldn’t put it down. That’s when she knew she had to use it for this year’s one-act season.
“This one we actually picked late and got started on late, and I think that actually worked for us, because it helped keep it more fresh,” Spader said. “I cried every time I read it, and I knew with the crew I had that this was the perfect fit. As I read, I could see my kids playing each one of those roles.”
St. Mary’s Betsy Crumly, playing Catherine Donohue, received Class D2 outstanding female performer for her role in the play. The school’s one-act team hadn’t qualified for state since 2012 and hadn’t won a state championship since 2003. St. Mary’s competed against five other schools, St. Edward, Hyannis, Lindsay Holy Family, Arnold and Wilcox-Hildreth.
“They are such a special group of kids,” Spader said. “I (told them) it doesn’t matter how you do today because I am so proud of you as individuals. So you just go out there and have fun, because we’ve already made it here.”
Arnold, performing “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” was runner-up for Class D2. Alias Schumacher of St. Edward also received the Class D2 outstanding male performer for his role as Wiley in “Wiley and the Hairy Man.”
In the first competition of the day, in Class D1, the only Northeast Nebraska school participating was Bancroft-Rosalie, and also performing were Callaway, Deshler, Bertrand, Paxton and Johnson-Brock.
Bancroft-Rosalie broke a long drought, appearing at the state competition for the first time since 2004. The school performed “Games,” written by Peter Filichia and directed by Ronda Ras and assistant director Abby Linnerson. The play features four women who reminisce about their childhood and realize the consequences of their actions on themselves and classmates.
Bancroft-Rosalie came just shy of its first state title, finishing with 171 points, only three points short of first place.
The winner was Paxton, performing “The Adventures of Tam Sawyer,” and the runner-up was Callaway, performing “Fighting Demons.” Paxton was awarded outstanding technical crew.
Caleb Jalas of Deshler, performing the role of Black Stache in “Peter and the Starcatcher” won outstanding male performer. Jade Evens of Callaway, playing the role of Cindy, won outstanding female performer.
For Bancroft-Rosalie, Lexi Nottleman, playing Meg, and Maria Ras, playing Patricia, also were honored with outstanding performance certificates.