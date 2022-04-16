HUMPHREY — Jennifer Dunn wasn’t quite sure what was going on. There were people at Mass who don’t usually show up on Thursdays.
They were there to honor the St. Francis principal, who was named the Archdiocese of Omaha Rural Administrator of the Year.
At an all school Mass on April 7 at St. Francis, the Rev. Eric Olsen gathered the entire school, as well as former pastors and teachers the Revs. Wayne Pavela and Pat McLaughlin, to honor Dunn.
“The announcement was quite a surprise,” she said. “Originally, we did not have an all-school mass scheduled. Somehow Father Olsen was able to pull it off without me asking too many questions on why that changed and why kindergarten was attending because they do not attend Mass on Thursdays.”
Dunn, who is in her 12th year at St. Francis, will be honored at the 45th annual Archbishop’s Dinner for Education on Sept. 22 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, along with the other recipients of education awards.
According to the Archdiocese of Omaha website, “Each year, this event (the dinner for education) provides an opportunity for us to gather and recognize the dedication of our Catholic school educators, to thank those who support our schools and to raise funds to provide needs-based scholarships to help students attend a Catholic school of their families’ choice. Eight outstanding Catholic educators will be awarded, and we aim to raise scholarship funds for more students to have the ability to attend our Catholic schools. Historically, this event has raised enough funds to provide tuition assistance to nearly 300 students.”
Dunn said after the announcements after Communion, she understood “why Father Olsen celebrated Mass when Father Steve (Emanuel) was scheduled to celebrate it, why my husband (JoJo) was in attendance, which doesn’t usually work with his schedule, why my mother (who lives an hour away) was at Mass and why Father Pat (McLaughlin), who has his own cluster of parishes to attend to, and Father Wayne, (Pavela), who is retired, were con-celebrating Mass with him. It was all very special. If I had to be surprised, it was a good place to be; I can’t get too mad while in the presence of Jesus.”
Dunn humbly accepted the honor.
“I feel I have managed to fool people into thinking I am somehow deserving of this because I know of so many other administrators who are amazing and are certainly more deserving than me. I am thankful my shortcomings can be overlooked and greatly appreciate the support of this school community and administration,” she said.
St. Francis employees who have received the award in the past include Sister Bernice Preister (1987), Cathy Walding (1992), Sally Harms (1995), Kathy Fuchser (1996), Carol Tullis (1997), Dean Korus (1997), Mary Helen Fuchs (1999), Patricia Price (2000), Deana Policky (2005), Darron Arlt (2009, rural administrator) and Eric Kessler (2018).