HUMPHREY — A consultant will help St. Francis determine if a new grade school is the top priority.
Bryan Reichmuth, chairman of the St. Francis Grade School Building Committee, said Jim Nord of Sioux Falls was hired as a consultant to look at the parish assets.
Reichmuth interviewed three consultants over the phone and Nord in person.
Reichmuth said he provided the Rev. Stan Schmit with the details of the project and how the committee got to this point, and he signed off on hiring Nord.
“I wanted to make sure we were all rowing the boat in the same direction. Of course he’s got some catching up to do, but I gave him some material to review,” he said.
Reichmuth heads the combined boards of parish council, finance board and the school board. All boards agreed to the hiring.
Reichmuth said a member of the committee had a connection with Nord and was familiar with his work.
He said Nord would be charged with looking into all of the St. Francis assets, including the two school buildings, church, rectory, maintenance shop and Little Saints Daycare to determine which needs immediate attention. Reichmuth expects that to be building a new grade school.
“We’re going to review all the assets, all the potential needs over, say the next 10 years,” he said. “From there we’ll prioritize it. Everybody on the board believes it will be the need for a grade school, but we have to do that evaluation before we stand up in front of the congregation.”
Nord will work with members of the parish and school on the evaluation, which could take about four months although there is no definitive timeline.
Reichmuth said no one had been hired to discuss financing, including applying for grants and how a project would be financed. He said the committee likely would meet with the Stier Group of Omaha, which would help with fundraising, possibly this summer.
“We’ll make sure they’re the right group to help us with funding,” he said. “Jim Nord will help us build community support as we prioritize things.”
Reichmuth said they anticipate having a direction to follow within one year, but the committee will move at a natural pace while also moving as quickly as possible.
Once the committee has Nord’s recommendation and an idea of how a project will be financed, it will meet with the Archdiocese of Omaha, which must sign off on any project.
“They know what’s going on. We haven’t met with them at this point mainly because we don’t feel like we have enough information to have a great discussion. Eventually they will have to understand and agree with what we are doing,” Reichmuth said. “It’s important the community understand what we are doing. It’s a process, it won’t be anything quick, at the same time we don’t want to become stagnant.”
The grade school committee initially looked into renovating the school, but with an estimate cost of $10,655,827, it pivoted to a new school, and a rough estimate puts it at about $12 million.
Renovation would have included gutting the current structure and a rebuild, and because the work is so extensive, much would have to be added to bring the building into compliance with modern building codes.
The grade school was built in 1907 and was grandfathered in to building codes, meaning it does not have to adhere to the standards of today’s building codes. Bringing the building up to code is about $4 million alone. In addition to that, an elevator is about $850,000.
The current building would need to be rewired and have a new HVAC system installed. In addition, new plumbing would be required, adding bathrooms on each floor and an elevator to make the building handicap accessible. A fire sprinkler system, storm shelter and more also would be part of the upgrades. There also have been issues with bats, lack of available classrooms and size of classrooms.