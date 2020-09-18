Square Turn Boulevard to be closed

Road construction NDN

Square Turn Boulevard in Norfolk will be closed from Grant Avenue to Wilson Avenue starting on Monday, Sept. 21, for construction of a paved city street.

Construction is expected to last six to eight weeks.

“Ecstatic” is the word Cammie Schlievert used to describe her feelings after hearing that the Huskers will be playing football yet this fall.

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of 27 additional COVID-19 cases in the district Wednesday.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Rivers swollen by Hurricane Sally’s rains threatened more misery for parts of the Florida Panhandle and south Alabama on Thursday, as the storm’s remnants continued to dump heavy rains inland that spread the threat of flooding to Georgia and the Carolinas.