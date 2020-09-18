Square Turn Boulevard to be closed

Square Turn Boulevard in Norfolk will be closed from Grant Avenue to Wilson Avenue starting on Monday, Sept. 21, for construction of a paved city street.
Construction is expected to last six to eight weeks.
