SPRINGVIEW — Spring View Elementary School in North Central Nebraska is one of five schools around the country that have been selected to receive a $5,000 STEM technology grant.
The funds will come from the 2021 Possibility Grant Sweepstakes, created by the Siemens Foundation, an organization focused on advancing STEM workforce development and education initiatives, and a partnership with Discovery Education.
“The Siemens Foundation promotes equity in education by empowering K-12 STEM leaders, particularly those in underserved communities,” said David Etzwiler, Siemens Foundation CEO, in a media release. “We are thrilled to offer the Possibility Grant Sweepstakes to support STEM education programs that lead to a more inclusive and equitable society.”
Spring View Elementary, part of the Keya Paha County School District, was among other selected schools from South Carolina, California and Minnesota. The schools were chosen from more than 12,000 submissions.
The Possibility Grant Sweepstakes is in its sixth year and provides critical resources and support to schools through no-cost standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, engaging content and professional learning for K-12 classrooms.
The sweepstakes builds upon Siemens’ “STEM Day,” programming that provides more than 180 no-cost, hands-on STEM activities aligned to national teaching standards to help innovate curriculum.