With the anniversary of last spring’s massive flooding just around the corner, many Northeast Nebraskans are wondering if it can happen again.
Yes, it can, said David Pearson, a service hydrologist with the National Weather Service’s Omaha office, which is located in Valley.
But conditions this year are vastly different from last year, so the likelihood of having a repeat of last year’s devastating floods is unlikely, Pearson said.
He was the featured speaker at a spring flood meeting Thursday evening at the Lifelong Learning Center in Norfolk. The National Weather Service hosted it to accomplish one goal — keep people informed.
“It’s good for people to know the current situation,” Pearson said. For that reason, the National Weather Service uses all forms of social media, as well as traditional media and the internet to dispense information.
Last year, a series of unusual circumstances combined to cause what’s been called a bomb cyclone to explode over much of Nebraska, allowing rain and snow to fall onto already snow-covered, frozen ground. With nowhere to go, the rain and snow drained into already bulging rivers, sending ice and water rushing downstream, overflowing the banks and crushing anything in its path.
“It wasn’t caused by one thing,” Pearson said. “It was a combination of the deep snow, frozen ground and the rain. Everything went into the rivers all at once.”
But conditions are different this year.
Although soil moisture and river levels are high, there isn’t much snow on the ground and not much is predicted in the next few weeks, Pearson said. Plus, the recent higher-than-normal temperatures have allowed the ice on the rivers to start melting and the ground to start thawing. So the ground may absorb more than it did last year.
And the 14-day temperature outlook looks good, Pearson said.
“Without snow cover, we’ll get rid of the frozen ground,” he said.
Still, even though frost in the ground is thawing, it has plenty of moisture in it already, which means heavy rain or snow could cause problems. And most rivers have twice the water they normally have, which is also cause for concern, Pearson said.
“So we don’t want more ice or more precipitation,” he said.
As of now, the flood outlook on the Elkhorn River and Niobrara River is not above normal risk where the rivers are measured, which is “encouraging news,” Pearson said.
“The risk on the North Fork is a little higher,” he said. “But we can’t say where the hot spots will be. That depends on the rainfall.”
Although there are gauges at various points along most rivers that provide important data, Pearson issued a plea for “river watchers” who can be contacted to help keep tabs on what the river is doing.
And even though the threat of another bomb cyclone is low, it’s still wise to be prepared by moving equipment, livestock and other valuables away from the river.
And stay informed, Pearson said.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For weather information, visit weather.gov/Omaha on your computer or mobile.weather.gov on your mobile device. People interested in being river watchers may contact Pearson at david.pearson@noaa.gov or 402-359-5166.