Handwashing. Check. Social/physical distancing. Check. Cover sneezes and coughs. Check.
But is there more you can do? The short answer is, “Yes.”
The immune system protects your body from harmful substances, viruses, germs and cell changes that could cause illness. When your immune system is running smoothly, you don’t notice that it’s there. But, if it stops working properly, you may become ill.
Keep your immune system strong and running smoothly by eating powerful rich-in-color, immune-system-boosting foods. These include citrus fruits, red bell peppers, broccoli, garlic, ginger, spinach, almonds, yogurts with live and active cultures, turmeric, green tea, papaya, kiwi, poultry, sunflower seeds, shellfish, elderberries, blueberries, strawberries, watermelon, dark leafy greens, cantaloupe, acai berry, button mushrooms, wheat germ, sweet potato, pomegranate juice and more. In short, get adequate amounts of vitamins A, C and D.
Avoid sugar, soft drinks, processed foods (most foods in a box), alcohol and refined carbohydrates such as white-flour-based foods. These foods suppress your immune system.
Stress may weaken your body’s defense system, too, so avoid stress when you can. Let go of worries. Unwind. Nurture relationships.
Laugh aloud. Move your body (exercise). Get a good night’s sleep — every night. Limit alcohol to one or two drinks per event. Stop smoking.
Thinking good thoughts helps your immune system work better. Savor the things you enjoy. Look for the silver lining. Stop dwelling on the bad stuff. Choose happiness. Name five things daily for which you are thankful.
Give your immune system the fuel and tools that it needs to protect you. If you eat your food as medicine now, you won’t need to eat your medicine as food later.
Want to learn more?
Contact NENCAP Healthy Families in Pender at 402-385-6300 for more information.