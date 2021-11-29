A log that had fallen out of a pickup caused an accident Friday night in Stanton County.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said about 5:25 p.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office responded to and investigated a one-vehicle accident on Highway 275 about 8 miles east of Norfolk.
A westbound SUV driven by 45-year-old Elliott Liermann of Wisner encountered and struck a large tree log that had just fallen out of the back of a westbound pickup, Unger said.
The impact forced the SUV into the median, and the vehicle’s airbags were deployed. Liermann was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by Stanton Fire & Rescue for treatment, Unger said, and two passengers in the SUV declined medical attention. The SUV was disabled and towed from the scene.
The pickup driver was unaware of the spilled load and voluntarily returned to the scene when contacted, the sheriff said.
One lane of Highway 275 was closed for about 45 minutes as the scene was cleared, Unger said. Stanton County Emergency Management also responded.