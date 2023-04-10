A Boyd County woman with a history of DUI convictions was arrested in Stanton County over the weekend on suspicion of driving drunk.

About 6 p.m. Saturday, Tonya Robichaud, 49, of Spencer was stopped about 4 miles south of Stanton on Highway 57 by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office for speeding, said Sheriff Mike Unger. Robichaud allegedly was found to be intoxicated and was placed under arrest on suspicion of DUI.

Robichaud later was given a breath test at the sheriff’s office that yielded a result that was four times the legal limit for driving, which is .08.

Robichaud was booked at the sheriff’s office and released on bond. Unger said she has five prior DUI convictions, but they can no longer be used against her because of statutes of limitation.

