KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney business students continue to prove they’re the state’s best.
Lopers took first place in eight events and once again claimed the overall excellence award for four-year institutions during the Nebraska Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Collegiate State Leadership Conference.
The annual conference gives students from colleges and universities across the state an opportunity to network, attend leadership workshops and compete in events testing their business knowledge and skills.
Fourteen members of the UNK FBLA Collegiate chapter participated in the conference, where they earned a school-record 31 top-five finishes. Joseph Hiatt of Spencer was named the Nebraska FBLA Collegiate Member of the Year, and Courtney Cox of Alliance received a Who’s Who in Nebraska FBLA Collegiate recognition.
Hiatt and Olivia Lawless took first place in emerging business issues and in state of the chapter presentation. Hiatt, Lawless and Brooke Thoendel took second place in business law.
For the second year in a row, the UNK chapter received the overall excellence award presented to the top four-year institution, along with a gold-level local chapter excellence award.
The top state winners are eligible to compete at the FBLA Collegiate National Leadership Conference scheduled for Thursday through Sunday, June 22-25, in Atlanta.