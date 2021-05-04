Last week, many news outlets, including the Daily News, received an email from FEMA indicating that a grant of $50 million was being obligated to NPPD for the Spencer Hydro Dam, which was destroyed in March 2019 by flooding.
The initial indication was that the funds were for rebuilding the hydro unit that operated on the Niobrara River for many years, which was not the case.
Mark C. Becker of media services for NPPD, said the district was unaware that a release was being issued.
In working with FEMA since the hydro dam was damaged, NPPD had provided FEMA with costs to rebuild the hydro unit that was part of the FEMA process, but at the same time NPPD let FEMA know that the plan was to demolish and decommission the unit, Becker said.
“The initial release generally came across that the funds would go toward rebuilding the hydro,” Becker said in a written release. “At the time of the destruction of the hydro, an agreement was already in place to sell the hydro itself to a group of local NRDs. With the hydro destroyed, the agreement is no longer in place.”
The plan is that now that federal funds are obligated, NPPD will begin putting together the costs and plans for the demolition and decommissioning of the hydro and will work with associated regulatory agencies on the approval process, he said.