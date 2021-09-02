STANTON — A Colorado man who reportedly was speeding early Thursday morning ended up getting arrested on several additional offenses.
The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a speeding motorcycle just east of Norfolk on Highway 275 about 2 a.m., said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
The operator, Dustin Williams, 35, Aurora, Colorado, was found to be in possession of a concealed handgun and also found to be a convicted felon, Unger said.
Williams was taken into custody on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. Williams also was found in possession of another U.S. citizen’s passport and numerous debit cards issued to other people, the sheriff said.
Finally, Williams was also in possession of several blank vehicle titles for which he could provide no explanation. Williams was booked at the sheriff’s office on the felony charges and jailed pending the posting of a cash bond.
He also is facing a probation violation charge out of Colorado as a result of the arrest.