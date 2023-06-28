WAYNE — Helping high school students with their competitive speech projects for the upcoming school year was the goal of Wayne State College’s first speech camp.
Designed to give participants a “leg up” on their competition this fall, the camp covered sessions on all categories recognized by the Nebraska School Activities Association.
They were script cutting and selection, visual aid creation, advanced speech writing, and one-on-one coaching in public address events (entertainment, persuasive, informative), limited preparation events (extemporaneous) and interpretation events (humorous and serious prose, duet acting/duo interpretation, poetry and program oral interpretation).
Jonathan Laner, coach of Wayne State’s forensics team, said giving camp attendees a jump-start on their upcoming season was a pleasure.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with these talented kids,” Laner said. “These students are going home with new skills and tricks to take back to their teams that will benefit their upcoming season. I can’t wait to follow their progress and see where their events take them.”
The students also provided excellent feedback, which will be instrumental when planning next year’s camp, Laner said.
Laner wasn’t the only mentor helping students during speech camp.
Brayden Almgren, a member of Wayne State’s forensics team and counselor for the camp, echoed Laner’s comments about helping the students.
“Working with these students has been so much fun, and seeing them grow as speakers has been an eye-opening experience for me,” said Almgren, a junior from Spencer.
“Coach Laner tells us to ‘speak the truth,’ and that’s what these kids have done all week. Seeing the passion for the topics and scripts they have chosen has been wonderful,” Almgren said.
“This camp also helped me become more knowledgeable with how events work,” Almgren said. “I’m becoming more prepared for when I coach my own team someday.”
Camp participants came from Auburn, South Sioux City, Schuyler, Elgin, Hartington, Howells and Mullen.
