Telemundo Nebraska activated a special radio broadcast in Norfolk and Madison on Friday morning to provide Spanish speakers with up-to-date local information about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Flood Communications, a licensee of FM translator K298AG, temporarily discontinued its rebroadcast of US92 radio on 107.5 FM to a special feed of Spanish language news and information from Telemundo Nebraska.
The special and temporary Spanish language feed features critical information from the office of Gov. Pete Ricketts, Faith Regional Health Services, Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, the City of Norfolk and faith-based messaging from the Rev. David Martinez at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk.
The special broadcast is non-commercial and intended to educate Spanish speakers in Madison County about the coronavirus with updated guidance from local authorities for the protection of public safety.
"Our company's mission is to bring people and information together. We're in a unique position as a statewide rural media operation and Nebraska's only Spanish language broadcast media outlet to help ensure the most accurate information is relayed to those who don't speak English in Madison County," said Mike Flood, the founder of Flood Communications.
To promote the Spanish radio effort, yard signs are being distributed throughout Norfolk and Madison to make Spanish speakers aware of this resource. Spanish language information is also available at www.telemundonebraska.com.