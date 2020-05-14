Special section for Class of 2020 coming Friday

The impact of school closures from the COVID-19 crisis has been particularly hard for high school and college students, many of whom hoped to make lifetime memories and embrace the celebration and satisfaction that comes with graduation.
They’ve missed out on spring sports and activities, prom and graduation ceremonies — some of which have been postponed until the summer or done virtually.
While it doesn’t come close to making up for all that was lost, the Daily News is planning a commemorative graduation section that could be a keepsake for years to come to remember this unusual time.
Included in this special 44-page section will be:
— Graduation lists for the Class of 2020 from high schools across Northeast and North Central Nebraska — including recognition for those who finished atop their class. For the city’s three high schools, photos of the top three students in class rank will be published.
— The Daily News’ all-academic team — recognizing the achievements of 20 students from the region — will be unveiled.
— In addition, graduation lists from Northeast Community College, Wayne State College, Chadron State College and the University of Nebraska campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney will be included.
— Also, seniors and their parents were invited to submit senior photos and information for a special commemoration that will be published throughout Friday’s paper.
— Graduation feature stories are planned — including one profiling a student from Norfolk High and one from Northeast Community College. In previous editions of the Daily News, front-page student features were published for Norfolk Catholic, Lutheran High Northeast, Wayne State and the University of Nebraska College of Nursing — Northern Division.