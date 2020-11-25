At first glance, some readers of “The Approximate Reporter” might think the calendar says April 1 — instead of Thanksgiving.
That’s because the fictional newspaper on sale around Verdigre seems like a joke issue sometimes found on April Fool’s Day.
Instead, it is the work of Jason Wessendorf, who with his wife, Lisa, publish the weekly Verdigre Eagle newspaper.
“I realized pretty early on that not everything that crossed my mind made for a good article in a serious newspaper, so it just popped in my head to make my own paper of nothing but those sorts of stories,” Wessendorf said. “I had the stories in mind long before I had the town of Approximate put together.
“We've just been too busy with ‘real’ work that there just had never been time for such a project.”
The town of Approximate doesn’t exist. It’s just for laughs. And while the humorous — or at least attempted humorous — stories are “fake news,” there is no political spin to them.
The stories are designed to be what some people might need during these serious times. There's some satire, a bit of word play, ridiculous ads and some admitted “stupid stuff,” he said.
Wessendorf said he has an endless supply of “ridiculous things in my head” that he keeps separate from the real newspaper.
“I've been wanting to do a little project paper like this for years, but it really came together when we got the help of an intern to do graphic design work on it. I don't think either of us (Lisa and I) would've ever had the time to get it done otherwise.”
The intern is Tommy Vokner, who was looking to finish his graphic design degree with a required internship, Wessendorf said.
Jason said his wife didn’t join in the effort.
“Tommy set up the pages and basically just took what was in my head at the time and put it in a format I could work with. I placed the stories together, inserted most of the ads, etc., but having the groundwork done was a hurdle I probably wouldn't have crossed otherwise. I thought the timing was perfect because most news is bad news these days,” he said.
“If you checked the news app on your phone every half hour, there'd be something else either terrible or terribly disheartening there. You have to look at the lighter side of things to really find something funny, and the lighter side isn't necessarily as obvious this year. It (laughter) is the among the best of medicines, though,” Wessendorf said.
So far, Wessendorf said he’s had a few people comment that they found it funny and wondered if there would be subsequent issues.
“I told them I didn't know, that it would depend on whether or not this issue would pay for itself. It costs money to print a newspaper, even if it's not a real one,” he said.
The paper may be purchased at The Verdigre Eagle and Bohemian One Stop on Highway 14.
Wessendorf plans to mark the price down for the holidays, then collect them and be done with that issue around the first of the year.
"I'll put some behind at the office so maybe one of our kids will run across it long after I'm gone and show their kids as evidence about how their grandfather had a loose screw, and hopefully laugh over what I wrote or something else it reminded them of,” he said.