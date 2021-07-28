BARTLETT — The Wheeler County Fair is on the horizon once again with plenty of activities, this time at zero cost.
Randy Pelster, a Wheeler County Fair board member, said many neighboring counties have fairs going at the same time. But last year, there was a good turnout because a few of the other county fairs were canceled or dialed back a little bit because of COVID-19.
“We were blessed and had a nice attendance last year,” he said. “Many people from the neighboring counites were impressed last year and said they would be back.”
In the past, there would be a gate fee along with other charges to be made. But after having a “great” showing in 2020, the rodeo, mini golf/kickball, bounce houses and other entertainment will be free of charge. There won't even be a fee for parking.
“It all made sense. We felt that we had a very nice attendance, but maybe more will attend and see what is going on now, and into the future,” Pelster said. “If you want to show up to our fair and don't want to eat a steak, it's not going to cost you a dime to show up this year.”
Every year the Wheeler County Fair honors someone who has made an impact at the county fair, and this year the Wheeler County Fair will be honoring David Pelster.
The longtime board member and past president of the Wheeler County Fair board died a year ago, but his legacy lives on.
“He is recognized as someone who was very special to the county fair and to our family,” said Randy Pelster. “He will be recognized Saturday evening.”
There haven't been any changes to the schedule this year, but one of the main hits that returns to the fair is the steak feed.
Events on Saturday, Aug. 7, include the livestock show at 8 a.m., the 4-H Council award recognition program at 5 p.m., the livestock premium auction at 5:30 p.m. and the steak dinner from 5 to 7 p.m.
“Saturday is kind of our big day, highlighted by the steak feed,” Pelster said.
Following the steak feed, there will be a Wheeler County Foundation scholarship and awards ceremony, along with the announcement of the Herb Mignery Good Hand award at 6:30 p.m.
Herb Mignery, a native of Wheeler County, is known for his bronze statues, which he makes and donates to the county fair. He comes up with the statue of the recipient for the Good Hand award each year.
“It's turned into a neat little deal. We have a nice ceremony to recognize whoever is chosen,” Pelster said.
The evening will end with sheep riding at 7 p.m. and the rodeo at 7:30 p.m.
Although Saturday will be jam-packed with entertainment, all of the fun will begin on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 5 p.m. with the 4-H dog show. Also, alpacas will be a new addition to the livestock building, and free Wi-Fi will be provided throughout the fairgrounds.
“We didn't want to schedule too much, but it should be a fun week,” Pelster said. “We have a nice location and it's a good spot to hold a fair.”
The Wheeler County Fair will open Tuesday, Aug. 3, and it will go through Sunday Aug. 8.