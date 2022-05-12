At least some good came out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since 2020, the Daily News has put together a commemorative graduation section designed to be a keepsake for years to come. The section started after COVID-19 shut down schools in 2020 and postponed graduation ceremonies for many Norfolk and area schools.
With students and schools mostly back to normal this year, we still want to recognize graduates in another special edition this school year.
Included in this special 34-page section that comes out Friday will be:
— Graduation lists for the Class of 2022 from high schools across Northeast and North Central Nebraska — including recognition for those who finished atop their class. For the city’s three high schools, photos of the top three students in class rank will be published.
— The Daily News’ all-academic team — recognizing the achievements of 20 students from the region — will be unveiled.
— In addition, graduation lists from Northeast Community College, Wayne State College, Chadron State College and the University of Nebraska campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney will be included.
— Also, seniors and their parents were invited to submit senior photos and information for a special commemoration that will be published throughout Friday’s paper.
— Included will be a graduation feature story profiling a student from Norfolk High School, which will have its graduation ceremonies this Sunday, May 15. With Lutheran High, Norfolk Catholic and Wayne State having their graduation ceremonies this past weekend, front-page student features for schools were published last week.