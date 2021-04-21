‘Speaking of Nebraska’ special focuses on vaccine hesitancy

Dr. Afua Ntem-Mensah, infectious disease physician at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, is scheduled to be among medical experts exploring concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine in the special “Speaking of Nebraska: Vaccine Hesitancy,” filmed on location at Lincoln High School in Lincoln, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.
As COVID-19 vaccinations continue across the state, data suggest there is hesitancy to receive the vaccine among Nebraskans, including some who are part of the state’s minority populations.
Ntem-Mensah and other Nebraska medical experts will answer questions from viewers across the state. The in-person taping event is open to the public, but seating is limited to ensure social distancing. Questions may be sent ahead of time to news@netnebraska.org or via the NET News Twitter and Facebook accounts.
Watch “Speaking of Nebraska: Vaccine Hesitancy” at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 6, on NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations or listen on radio at 7 p.m., Friday, May 7.
Other panelists include: Dr. Bob Rauner, family physician/president of the Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln; Dr. Keyonna King, assistant professor in the Center for Reducing Health Disparities at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha; and Dr. Josué Gutiérrez, family physician at Saline Medical Specialties in Crete.
The program will take an in-depth look at the topic from a Nebraska standpoint, discuss reasons behind for vaccine hesitancy and present science-based information regarding vaccinations.
This program is funded in part by Partnership for a Healthy Nebraska and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.