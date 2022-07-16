People from around the world who have seen firsthand the impact the Orphan Grain Train can have will participate in the organization’s convention in September.
The event, which is open to the public, is Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10, at the Midtown Event Center, 1102 Riverside Blvd. in Norfolk.
The participants will include Toi Carter, who is working with domestic disaster relief efforts in Louisiana; Ron Hedrick, Global Community Outreach in Guatemala; Karen Tiedeman, Reehl Ministries in the Baltics and Russia with the Rev. Artis Eglitis, founder of NGO “Gaujaslici” Ministry in Latvia. Other featured speakers include Nato Sopromadze, “Women for Justice,” and Turpa Gugunava-Sordia, “International Charity Fund Peace 2008” from Republic of Georgia.
There also will be an update on Ukrainian relief efforts. and the effort to bring Ukrainian refugee families to Norfolk.
The Rev. Dr. Dale Meyer, president emeritus and professor emeritus of Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, will be the keynote speaker. Meyer retired in 2020 after 15 years as seminary president. He was a speaker of “The Lutheran Hour” radio program from 1989 to 2001.
Through 2003, he hosted the national television show “On Main Street” for Lutheran Hour Ministries. He has been speaking and preaching for more than 40 years.
Quilts also are being collected for a live and silent quilt auction, Leffers said.
“We are asking that the quilts be new, stitched and not tied and of good quality,” said Suzie Leffers, the organization’s public relations director. “Since space is limited, only one quilt will be accepted from each donor or organization. There is no set size or quilt style.”
Quilts need to be delivered to the Grain Train’s office at 601 W. Phillip Ave. For more information, call 402-371-7393.
There is a charge for registration, which is less if it is completed by Monday, Aug. 1., Leffers said.
The fee includes an evening meal and entertainment on Friday and lunch on Saturday. Registration may be done on the Grain Train’s website, which is ogt.org.
A registration form also may be downloaded on the website.