Nebraska Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers announced on Wednesday in Norfolk that he is running for Nebraska attorney general.
Hilgers, a Republican, represents District 21 and resides in Lincoln with his wife, Heather, and their four children. Hilgers is aiming to succeed Doug Peterson, who confirmed Tuesday that he will not seek another term.
“I’m running for attorney general, and I’m beyond pleased that I’m able to make this formal announcement in Madison County — the home of so many amazing civil servants who understand the importance of community and the importance of doing the right thing.”
Hilgers said he would fight for Nebraskans’ values and fight federal overreach, stand with law enforcement, defend innocent life and keep communities safe.
The conservative state senator has received endorsements from Gov. Pete Ricketts, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, U.S. Reps. Don Bacon and Adrian Smith and former Gov. Dave Heineman.
Hilgers’ announcement came in the presence of several community members and local politicians, including state Sen. Mike Flood and Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning.
If Hilgers is elected, he said, he will commit to acting with integrity, humility and respect in an attempt to set an effective example for Nebraskans.
“As speaker of the Legislature, I have fought for our constitution and the rule of law for parents, families, small business and communities,” he said. “Today, the rule of law and our constitution are under threat. To beat that challenge, we need the same common sense and conservative values that have served generations of Nebraskans before us.”
Hilgers is chairman of the Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resources Sustainability (STAR WARS) Committee that is considering projects throughout the state, including the possibility of constructing a large reservoir between Lincoln and Omaha.
During his announcement, Hilgers applauded Peterson for his work as attorney general. If Peterson had decided to run for reelection, Hilgers said, he would have been “the first person” to support Peterson’s campaign.
“It is beyond critical for us to have an attorney general to succeed (Peterson) who does the things that he has done and build off what he has put in place,” he said. “(Peterson) has built an outstanding foundation and has picked a lot of important fights, and we want to build off that foundation.”
An important duty of the state attorney general, Hilgers said, is to work with law enforcement and prosecutors in prosecuting criminals to the fullest extent of the law.
Hilgers also said Wednesday that he supports voter ID laws, regulating property taxes and protecting children.
“Nebraska needs a conservative who can defend Nebraska’s communities and the constitution, from the courtroom to the capitol,” he said. “As attorney general, I will do just that, fighting tirelessly every day for Nebraskans.”
If Hilgers is elected as attorney general, the state Legislature will need to fill a vacancy in its speaker position, which was held by Flood, of Norfolk, from 2007 to 2013.
Jim Scheer, also of Norfolk, held the same position from 2017 to 2020.