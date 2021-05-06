About 500 Northeast Nebraskans humbled themselves before God in prayer ahead of the rising sun Thursday, seeking to have the community and world renewed and strengthened.
They gathered for breakfast, worship, song and prayer with speakers and overhead slides on a stage, asking God to lift all those who have suffered during the past year, especially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
People from all walks of life attended ahead of their work day. They prayed for first-responders, hospitals, clinics, dental workers, families, those who suffered losses, the media and all those who are still hurting.
In addition, prayers were offered that people understand how their actions will always impact others. The purpose of the annual event is to gather business, civic and religious leaders from the Norfolk area to pray for the world, but especially the city and its leaders
“I know clearly that prayer works,” said Rod Handley of Kansas City, Missouri, who was the featured speaker. Handley founded and is the president of "Character That Counts."
Handley keeps a prayer journal and over the decades has recorded daily prayers. He can now go back and review “hundreds and thousands of times” where prayer works.
Handley said none of the answered prayers had anything to do with him or were coincidence. They are solely attributed to God. He encouraged everyone to have a daily prayer life, which will change their lives.
God loves each person and has a plan for each person. And once a person has established that relationship with God, there are no guarantees that life will be all highs, but there is a guarantee that God will be with them through all the lows, Handley said.
“Every step of the way, God is with you,” he said.
Handley said he had experienced many setbacks and had several miracles.
“Every loss in our life either makes us bitter or better,” he said. “Every loss either breaks us or make us.”
Handley described his youth working after his family moved from Texas to Washington. He said growing up, he thought he would be a professional athlete, but he had a “drug” problem.
“My family ‘drug’ me to church,” he said.
Still, Handley said he didn’t connect being a professional athlete with Christianity. It wasn’t until his father took him to a youth conference in high school where he heard a professional quarterback speak. Then he learned Christianity can be part of being an athlete and it changed his life, he said.
Despite suffering a knee injury his final high school football game, Handley went on to play at Central Washington University, where he earned an accounting degree, was a four-year letter winner and academic All-American.
Handley, a Stage 4 cancer survivor, described some of the miracles he had endured, including overcoming a pornography addiction and cancer. After he had seven of eight tumors removed that were Stage 4 from his liver, small bowel, lymph nodes and adrenal gland, his doctor called him “the miracle man.”
“God answers prayers,” he said. “When you see God at work, don’t credit luck. Credit a God who loves you.”
Mayor Josh Moenning said there are many things for which to be thankful. That includes “despite a topsy-turvy year, we are able to gather for fellowship.”
Moenning said the theme of this year’s prayer breakfast was coming together — providing an opportunity for refreshing, resetting and renewing.
“Have we been guilty of placing more focus on politics that seek to divide us and defame others than the Gospel message of ‘Love our neighbors as ourselves’ and ‘What we have done to least of our brethren, you have done unto me,’ ” Moenning said. “Did we at times in fact encourage that division and discord?”
Thursday also was the National Day of Prayer. With the pandemic last year, many places did not observe it.