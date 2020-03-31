Every year, more than 6.5 million dogs and cats enter animal shelters nationwide, and about 1.5 million are euthanized. There is simply not enough room for animals in shelters across the United States, in large part because of the lack of dogs and cats being spayed and neutered.
The Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska in Norfolk is not categorized as a "kill shelter," meaning once the capacity of dogs and cats is reached, shelter workers avoid overcrowding by turning down those who wish to bring their animals in rather than euthanizing.
Shelter manager Lisa Doescher said that in a six-year span, one dog can produce 67,000 offspring. In a seven-year span, one cat can produce 370,000 offspring.
"A lot of people think that they don't need to neuter their male because he can't have babies," Doescher said. "They're just as important because he can create dozens of offspring at one time. (Males not being neutered) is just as much of a problem, if not a bigger problem."
Doescher said failing to spay and neuter animals doesn't just result in overpopulation, but it also results in behavioral problems and health issues.
Many pet owners have reported the issue of their cats spraying or their dogs marking or fighting with other dogs. According to Doescher, aggressiveness and marking are extremely common in unaltered dogs and cats.
"A lot of these problems with behavioral issues that people are surrendering their animals for could have been solved by spaying and neutering them," Doescher said.
Doescher said many pet owners also are concerned that spaying and neutering will change their pet in a sense that the animal will no longer be protective of the family or neutering "takes away their manhood." She said spaying and neutering actually makes animals become more loyal because they will no longer have that natural instinct to reproduce.
Spaying and neutering also are viewed by many people as dangerous, and they don't want to take the risk of losing their pet.
"There is always a risk," Doescher said. "But it's just like there is a risk with people going into surgery — for something as simple as dental stuff or a wrist. Anytime you go under anesthesia, there is a risk, but it's such a small one, and vets always offer pre-anesthetic bloodwork to check to make sure everything is functioning properly before sedating them."
How soon an animal can be spayed or neutered depends on both the pet's breed and health, but it is recommended that pet owners have their animals fixed as soon as possible. The puppies and kittens at the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska are spayed and neutered at 8 weeks old as long as they are healthy and weigh at least 2 pounds.
At the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, there is room for 30 adoptable dogs and 24 adoptable cats. The shelter had a record-setting start to 2020 with 70 adoptions in January and 72 in February.
Doescher attributes these numbers to the great care the staff provides to the animals. In fact, this care from the shelter's 10 staffers is recognized on a larger scale than just the Northeast Nebraska area, as the local shelter has received animals from kill shelters across the country.
"One thing we've been able to do is reach out to shelters down south, where overpopulation is a much bigger problem and kill shelters are overwhelmed," Doescher said. "There are people who are dedicated to transferring these animals to different places, and we have a nice, clean facility with a very good adoption rate, so people are very confident in us."
The Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska received a mother named Journey with nine puppies from a shelter in Oklahoma on March 2 and another mother (Husker) with six puppies and a male dog named Madison on March 16.
Once the puppies from each mother are big enough, the shelter will make them adoptable.
Those wanting to become pet owners or hoping to add another to their homes are encouraged to consider adopting from the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska. Doescher said a misconception is that pets at animal shelters are just problem animals or mixed breeds.
"There's nothing wrong with shelter animals," Doescher said. "Some of them are surrendered because of that behavioral issue, but it's not because they are bad dogs, it's that they aren't spayed or neutered or don't have any training. We work with them while they are here and we provide resources to those who might be adopting the more difficult animals."
Want to learn more?
For those wishing to adopt a pet, applications may be filled out online at the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska or in person at the shelter, located at 1000 E. Omaha Ave.