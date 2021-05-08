The long line of lights gliding through the night sky this week were brought to you by Elon Musk.
The Tesla founder also owns SpaceX, and its latest launch of Starlink satellites was visible above much of the U.S. — including Nebraska.
On the Nebraska through the Lens Facebook page, more than 150 reports were made from Axtell to York — and dozens of towns in between. Someone in Omaha called 911, though phones in the Lincoln dispatch center were quiet.
SpaceX launched a rocket bearing Starlink 25 — 60 internet satellites — on Tuesday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. They will join more than 1,300 Starlink satellites already in orbit.
Viewers have likened them to a train, or a string of pearls.
“They’re odd,” said Jim Kvasnicka, former president of Lincoln’s Prairie Astronomy Club. “The first time you see them, they’re completely different than what you’ve seen before.”
They’re scheduled to fly over Omaha again at 10:05 p.m. Sunday, 10:31 p.m. Monday and 9:22 p.m. Tuesday, according to findstarlink.com, which suggests looking from the northwest to the northeast, west and east each night, respectively.