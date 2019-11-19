Crop report harvest NDN

Corn harvest is nearly finished in Nebraska, according to the weekly USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop report.

For the week ending Sunday, there were six days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 3% very short, 16% short, 79% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 11% short, 85% adequate and 3% surplus.

The following updates were reported:

— Corn harvested was 85%, near 86% last year and 91% average.

— Soybean harvest was completed.

— Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 3% poor, 25% fair, 53% good and 17% excellent.

— Sorghum harvested was 79%, behind 90% last year and 93% average.

Tags

In other news

Multi-county pursuit ends in arrest

Multi-county pursuit ends in arrest

A high-speed pursuit across multiple counties ended in the arrest of a South Dakota man in connection to an assault on an officer with a vehicle, driving under the influence and felony flight to avoid arrest.

Norfolk man sentenced for strangulation

Norfolk man sentenced for strangulation

Lloyd Gilpin, 36, of Norfolk was sentenced to three years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections for strangulation by Madison County District Court Judge James Kube on Monday.

Top White House aides call Trump call ‘improper,’ ‘unusual’

Top White House aides call Trump call ‘improper,’ ‘unusual’

WASHINGTON (AP) — One top national security aide who listened to President Donald Trump’s July call with Ukraine’s president called it “improper.” Another said it was “unusual.” The two testified Tuesday at House impeachment hearings as the inquiry reached deeper into the White House.