Corn harvest is nearly finished in Nebraska, according to the weekly USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop report.
For the week ending Sunday, there were six days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 3% very short, 16% short, 79% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 11% short, 85% adequate and 3% surplus.
The following updates were reported:
— Corn harvested was 85%, near 86% last year and 91% average.
— Soybean harvest was completed.
— Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 3% poor, 25% fair, 53% good and 17% excellent.
— Sorghum harvested was 79%, behind 90% last year and 93% average.